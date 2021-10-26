Around the Web Watch: Japan’s Princess Mako gives up her royal title, leaves imperial residence to marry fiancé Mako married commoner Kei Komuro on Tuesday morning without the formal celebrations that are usually a part of royal weddings. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Japan's Princess Mako married her college sweetheart, giving up her royal title and saying she was determined to build a happy life with her husband after a tumultuous engagement https://t.co/nQoFa8znKb pic.twitter.com/VUvVaYLPYd— Reuters (@Reuters) October 26, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Japan royalty Read Comments