Watch: Michael Jordan's shoes from his rookie season with Chicago Bulls sold for $1.47 million Jordan's Nike Air Ships were auctioned for the record amount in Las Vegas. 2 hours ago A pair of Nike Air Ships worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls sold for a record $1.47 million pic.twitter.com/TxImdpeof9— Reuters (@Reuters) October 27, 2021