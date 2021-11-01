Around the Web Watch: Modi and other world leaders at the G20 Summit toss coins into Rome’s Trevi Fountain Tradition maintains that who throw coins over their shoulders will be sure to return to the city. Scroll Staff 33 minutes ago Some of the visiting G20 leaders threw coins into the Trevi Fountain in Rome. Tradition has it that if you toss a coin into the fountain, you’ll return to the city pic.twitter.com/WtpVcpNuDk— Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021 Joined the @g20org leaders at Rome’s beautiful Trevi Fountain. pic.twitter.com/cKDjrKmbOI— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. G20 Summit Climate Change Read Comments