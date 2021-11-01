Around the Web Watch: Schoolchildren urge swift action on climate change ahead of the Glasgow Summit ‘Climate change is a horrible thing’, say children as young as eight in a video message to the delegation for the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago ICYMI: Glasgow schoolchildren share a message to world leader ahead of the United Nations climate conference. Read more: https://t.co/qoYsWfKoJn pic.twitter.com/Rl6PstFNiL— Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. G20 Summit Climate Change Read Comments