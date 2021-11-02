Around the Web Watch: Students in Jerusalem use the ‘speed-dating’ model to help bridge the Hebrew-Arabic gap The Israeli students in the group learn Arabic while the Palestinians work on their Hebrew by spending 20 minutes with each other in one cycle. Scroll Staff An hour ago These students are trying to bridge the Hebrew-Arabic language gap with the help of 'speed dating' https://t.co/1uOshKPDak pic.twitter.com/o1BObQJMib— Reuters (@Reuters) November 2, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel Jerusalem Read Comments