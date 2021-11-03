Around the Web Watch: Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan emerges as a leader of clean energy ventures in India It has around ten million solar panels. Scroll Staff An hour ago VIDEO: As camels walk on the fringes of Thar desert, an oasis of blue solar panels stretches further than the eye can see at Bhadla Park -- a cornerstone of India's bid to become a clean energy powerhouse pic.twitter.com/F9lPwwE4Wz— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 3, 2021 Also readCOP26 summit: India, UK launch global solar grid project Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Solar energy Renewable energy Read Comments