Around the Web Watch: Lahore man sings songs of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, wins hearts on social media Ajmal Mughal is a 35-year-old mechanic from Pakistan. He has been singing in Kannada for nearly a decade. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Videos of Ajmal Mughal, a 35-year-old mechanic from Lahore, became a hit on social media after he was spotted singing Kannada songs in which actor Puneeth Rajkumar starred.https://t.co/BLPG7TXnNH pic.twitter.com/72iu9sF2kW— Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) November 2, 2021 Also watchRemembrance: Watch this old video of actor Puneeth Rajkumar surprising his fans