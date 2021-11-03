Around the Web Watch: Missing Australian four-year-old girl Cleo Smith reunited with family after 18 days She was kidnapped from her family’s tent at a campsite in Western Australia, sparking a massive search operation involving police officers and volunteers. Scroll Staff An hour ago The news the nation has been waiting for. Little Cleo Smith missing in outback WA - back with her parents. @Ben_Downie #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/KTLGDbdZ4X— 7NEWS Perth (@7NewsPerth) November 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Australia Crime Read Comments