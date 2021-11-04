Around the Web ‘National solutions to global problems do not work’: Watch Barbados PM Mia Mottley’s COP26 speech ‘We can work with who is ready to go because the train is ready to leave,’ Mottley said in her address at the Glasgow summit, calling out climate inaction. Scroll Staff 28 minutes ago Once again Barbados PM Mia Mottley has been the one who has delivered the speech the world needed. May she be heard, may we rise. Take 8 minutes to listen to the whole thing. Share the lines that grabbed you most. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/jOjfCQpMnm— Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) November 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Climate change Glasgow Summit Read Comments