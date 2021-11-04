Around the Web Watch: Footballers flee for safety as a gunfight erupts outside a stadium in Rio de Janeiro An under-20 match between Brazil and Argentina was disrupted by a gunfight between the police and gangs. Fans and players rushed for cover as chaos ensued. Scroll Staff An hour ago Brazilian footballers fled for safety after a gunfight between police and gangs erupted outside a stadium in Rio de Janeiro — which recorded an average of 15 shootings a day in the first half of this year. pic.twitter.com/nf3tbLGMWn— DW News (@dwnews) November 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Brazil Read Comments