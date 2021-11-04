Watch: Greta Thunberg has a not-so-subtle message for world leaders attending the COP26 Summit
Environmental and climate activist Greta Thunberg accuses world leaders of not taking the climate emergency seriously.
Environmentalist and climate activist Greta Thunberg joined other young protestors near Glasgow, Scotland on Monday where she led a chant attacking the inaction of world leaders attending the COP26 Summit. On Tuesday Thunberg was spotted protesting outside venue the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow. While speaking to the media she criticised politicians for having failed to tackle climate emergency.
As the videos of her media interaction started doing the rounds online, Thunberg tweeted to say that she has decided to go “net-zero” on her usage of “swear words” and “bad language”.
Here are a few reactions to what she said.