Environmentalist and climate activist Greta Thunberg joined other young protestors near Glasgow, Scotland on Monday where she led a chant attacking the inaction of world leaders attending the COP26 Summit. On Tuesday Thunberg was spotted protesting outside venue the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow. While speaking to the media she criticised politicians for having failed to tackle climate emergency.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE - Speaking at a rally near the #COP26 summit, @GretaThunberg said, ‘Inside COP there are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our futures seriously.... Change is not going to come from inside there’ https://t.co/3xcaZwJP9y pic.twitter.com/2rhGjz2udz — Reuters (@Reuters) November 1, 2021 Disclaimer: Strong language

As the videos of her media interaction started doing the rounds online, Thunberg tweeted to say that she has decided to go “net-zero” on her usage of “swear words” and “bad language”.

I am pleased to announce that I’ve decided to go net-zero on swear words and bad language. In the event that I should say something inappropriate I pledge to compensate that by saying something nice. #COP26 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 3, 2021

Here are a few reactions to what she said.

What an incredibly impressive young woman @GretaThunberg is. Whilst politicians get all flustered about f**king fish, she speaks with knowledge, passion and sagacity about the most important issue of our time: saving our home. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2021

The voices of young people like ⁦@GretaThunberg⁩ and ⁦@vanessa_vash⁩ must be heard loudly and clearly at #COP26 - the next few days should not be comfortable for leaders, the responsibility to act must be felt. pic.twitter.com/bHVwUVxmci — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 1, 2021