Viral Video Watch: Young boy repeatedly leaps across gap between two 27-storey buildings, risking his life Two children were seen playing on unfenced parapets of high-rise buildings in Xianning of Hubei province in China. They were brought down safely. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Would you dare? These two boys were spotted on the roof of a 27-storey building in China, with one of them jumping over the gap between two buildings. pic.twitter.com/uT71atUY0b— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 2, 2021