Viral Video Watch: Young boy repeatedly leaps across gap between two 27-storey buildings, risking his life Two children were seen playing on unfenced parapets of high-rise buildings in Xianning of Hubei province in China. They were brought down safely. Scroll Staff 24 minutes ago Would you dare? These two boys were spotted on the roof of a 27-storey building in China, with one of them jumping over the gap between two buildings. pic.twitter.com/uT71atUY0b— South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 2, 2021