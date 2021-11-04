Around the Web Watch: An Indonesia zoo is breeding Komodo dragons to save world’s largest lizard from extinction Climate change is threatening the habitat of these reptiles, Reuters reported. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago A zoo in Indonesia is breeding Komodo dragons in an effort to save the world's largest lizards from extinction, with climate change posing new dangers for the fearsome creatures https://t.co/O8bJmgqhrG pic.twitter.com/K5hEibpx4u— Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Indonesia Wildlife Read Comments