Watch: Beetles from Colombia exported to Japan with help from cryptocurrency

Long-horned beetles are a popular pet for Japanese children. They are now being exported using Kmushicoin to avoid high commissions on international sales.

Scroll Staff

An hour ago

Colombian company Tierra Viva exports long-horned beetles to Japan. It created its own cryptocurrency, called Kmushicoin, to avoid high commissions on international sales https://t.co/xupOgxYPGe pic.twitter.com/r1boPqrhJB— Reuters (@Reuters) November 5, 2021