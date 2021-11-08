Around the Web Watch: These adorable cubs in a playpen are actually rare white lions born in an animal reserve The cubs, a male and a female, were born on October 24 in Jimena de la Frontera, a village in Spain’s Andalusia region. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago WATCH: Two rare white African lion cubs were born in an animal reserve in Jimena de la Frontera in southern Spain pic.twitter.com/6qL50JVLtq— Reuters (@Reuters) November 7, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. animals lions