‘I am just devastated’: Rapper Travis Scott on deaths and injuries at his Astroworld Fest concert
Eight people were killed and hundreds injured at the event in Houston, US. Videos on social media show Scott continuing with his concert through the tragedy.
Eight people were killed and hundreds were injured on Friday at an Astroworld music festival concert in Houston, Texas, while rapper Travis Scott was performing. About 50,000 people were in attendance. Shortly after the concert began, the crowd started pushing toward the stage, leading to the deaths and injuries.
The cause of the surge is under investigation, but videos of Scott performing despite noticing unrest in the crowd have surfaced on social media.
Social media users have responded to Scott’s tweet on the Astroworld fest tragedy with video footages of the rapper ignoring cries for help.
In yet another video, Scott can be seen performing in the background as medics rush to help the victims.