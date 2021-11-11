Play
The metaverse is an extensive online world where people interact via digital avatars.
The metaverse will allow users to do everything virtually – buy goods and services, attend events, go to work, and more. At present, it can be accessed using augmented-reality glasses, but more ways to enter the metaverse are in the works.
Despite the many apparent benefits of the metaverse, some are concerned that the monopoly of tech giants such as Facebook (now Meta Platforms, Inc) will further compromise user data, increase dependency on such platforms, and ultimately affect a person’s well-being.