Viral Video Watch: Two-year-old is ecstatic on seeing clearly for the first time in her life with glasses She was diagnosed with poor eyesight at the age of two. Scroll Staff An hour ago "At 2 years old she could barley see as she's extremely farsighted--this is her first time seeing things clearly in her life!" her elated parents tell Good News Movement. pic.twitter.com/hDeRXKw0IE— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) November 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral Video children Read Comments