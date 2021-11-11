Around the Web Watch: On Abul Kalam Azad’s 133rd birth anniversary, remembering some of his sayings ‘If our passion for freedom is true, the very government which regards us as criminals today will be compelled to greet us tomorrow as victorious patriots.’ Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago "Is sedition a name for freedom struggle which is not successful? ...I would remind you that its name is also the highly respected ‘patriotism’, once the movement becomes successful.”#MaulanaAbulKalamAzad Born on 11 November 1888 pic.twitter.com/t8NwZaz76T— Karwan e Mohabbat (Caravan of Love) (@karwanemohabbat) November 11, 2020 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. history independence Read Comments