Viral Video Watch: Marathoner falls, fellow runners help him across finishing line in New York event The runner fell to the ground with 200 meters to go. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Warmhearted moment: Runners helped a fellow participant finish the 2021 NYC Marathon. The video capturer, andieekent on TikTok, wrote, 'A runner fell to the ground less than 200m from the finish line. Complete strangers picked him up & made sure he crossed the finish line.' pic.twitter.com/mxGiAmsDxT— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 9, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral Video sports new york Read Comments