Around the Web Watch: Pollution in Delhi shrouds iconic monuments in smog Air quality in the national capital continues to be in the ‘severe’ zone. Scroll Staff 32 minutes ago Play Forgotten what blue skies look like. Caught in the noise of ignorance. Delhi is turning yellow. Remember that when you leave an extra light on the next time.#DelhiPollution #Youth4Climate #youthvoice #delhismog #DelhiAQI pic.twitter.com/H3nhf6BsW9— Ria Gupta (@riagupta399) November 11, 2021 We are living in Hell....!!!#pollution #delhi/#ncr pic.twitter.com/JQghemaeHB— SHℹ®️ℹSH (शिरीष) (@shirish_ch) November 11, 2021 Noida to Delhi smoke situation 🙈#DelhiPollution #AirPollution #Gurgaon #delhi #climate #ClimateEmergency #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/szmBA7GhaW— Devina Negi (@im_devinaa) November 10, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi pollution Read Comments