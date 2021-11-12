Around the Web Watch: Chennai policewoman carries unconscious man on her shoulders, saves his life Inspector E Rajeshwari found the unconscious man during heavy rainfall. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: TP Chatram Police Station's Inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man, on her shoulders, to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital.Chennai is facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall here.(Video Source: Police staff) pic.twitter.com/zrMInTqH9f— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chennai police Read Comments