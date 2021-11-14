Around the Web Watch: Iceland spoofs Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘metaverse’ video to create a tourism advertisement ‘Today, I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world without being super weird.’ Scroll Staff An hour ago Some said an open-world experience this immersive wasn’t possible. But it’s already here. And you don’t even need silly VR headsets. Introducing, ✨Icelandverse✨#icelandverse pic.twitter.com/b1cf1REKl9— Inspired by Iceland (@iceland) November 11, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mark Zuckerberg advertisement