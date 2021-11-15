Around the Web Watch: When a family hired a band to perform outside school as children started in-person classes And then Delhi schools were shut down for a week because of pollution. Scroll Staff An hour ago Smile moment of the day- #smilemomentwithsafir Outside Springdales School Dhaula Kuan Family is so happy to send kids to school pic.twitter.com/flkh6hhCka— Safir (@safiranand) November 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Delhi schools Read Comments