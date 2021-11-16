Around the Web Watch: Venomous scorpions are infesting Aswan in Egypt because of heavy rain Over 500 people had to be hospitalised after being stung by the scorpions. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago محافظة #أسوان في مصر 🇪🇬 تشهد ليلة عاصفة، سقطت فيها أمطار غزيرة وثلوج مصحوبة ببرق ورعد مستمر، وأكثر من 100 حالة للدغات عقارب وثعابين، مع انهيار نحو 5 منازل وانقطاع للكهرباء. pic.twitter.com/M4FzkDaQQ3— مصدر (@MSDAR_NEWS) November 13, 2021 ليلة عصيبة مليئة بالرعب مرَّت علىٰ أهالي محافظة #أسوان 3 قتلىٰ ومئات المصابين بعد عاصفة رعدية وهيجان العقارب والثعابين من جحورهن - #مصر pic.twitter.com/j5QFRevcGq— Jarah Aldhafeeri جراح الظفيري (@Q8J72) November 14, 2021 #SevereWeather 📹 Major storm causes chaos in #Aswan, Egypt.In the last few hours hail, heavy rain and gusts of wind 💨 have caused numerous incidents in the city. pic.twitter.com/s4s1luLYUa— Meteored | YourWeather (@MeteoredUK) November 14, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Egypt Viral video Read Comments