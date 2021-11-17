Around the Web Watch: Railway worker saves passenger who fell between platform and train at Kalyan in Maharashtra Shri Shivji saw the passenger fall and immediately jumped forward to save his life. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Pointsman of Kalyan station @drmmumbaicr saved the life of a passenger.on 14.11.2021 As 02321up left at Kalyan station at 11.54 hrs, Pointsman Shri Shivji Singh noticed a passenger falling between the platform and the train.The pointsman immediately helped him and saved his life pic.twitter.com/jRpa4iN3Sz— DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) November 16, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Railways Viral video Read Comments