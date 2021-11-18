Around the Web ‘Prime Minister, sit down’: UK House of Commons Speaker stops Boris Johnson from speaking Johnson tried to cross-question Leader of Opposition Keir Starmer during ‘Prime Minister’s Questions’, when he was supposed to answer queries, not raise them. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago "Sit down... you may be the prime minister of this country, but in this House, I'm in charge"Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle tells Boris Johnson "it's not 'Leader of the Opposition's Questions'" #PMQs https://t.co/c0JWtOuboX pic.twitter.com/qjKpIbOfwm— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. United Kingdom parliament Read Comments