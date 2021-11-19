Around the Web Watch: Farmers shout slogans, distribute sweets after PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws The prime minister announced on Friday morning that the government will repeal the three new farm laws in the winter session of Parliament. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago #WATCH | Farmers celebrate at Ghazipur border with "Kisan Zindabad" slogans following PM Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal all three farm laws. pic.twitter.com/QHNpbtEW0g— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021 Farmers celebrate in New Delhi after PM #NarendraModi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal all three #FarmLaws.Express video | @parveennegi1. pic.twitter.com/aoeoXEI22R— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 19, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. farmers protest Read Comments