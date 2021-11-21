Around the Web Watch: Residents rescue cattle stranded in flood in Canada with boats and jet skis Thousands of people were left stranded after record flooding hit the British Columbia province in Canada. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Saw incredible grit in Abbotsford today, as farmers and community members rallied to rescue dozens of cattle stranded by #bcflood with boats, dinghies, a jet ski and even a hover craft. Heard these scenes were playing out across the valley.Photographed for @reuterspictures: pic.twitter.com/B7azI3EeSs— Jesse Winter (@jwints) November 17, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Canada Flood Read Comments