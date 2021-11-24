Around the Web Watch: Man walks perilously close to restricted lion’s enclosure in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad The authorities were alerted by other visitors, and handed the man over to the police. Scroll Staff 9 minutes ago #Hyderabad: Today, a person who was walking vulnerably on the boulders of the African Lion moat area-where the lions are released in the exhibited enclosure at Zoo, was rescued & handed over to Bahadurpura Police station. Complaint filed. pic.twitter.com/V451dQYIQC— @CoreenaSuares (@CoreenaSuares2) November 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hyderabad animals Read Comments