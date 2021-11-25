Viral Video Comedy watch: Five videos that show one person playing many characters can be hilarious ‘What did I come up here for?’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Who’s taking submissions for “Best TikToks of 2021? I nominate this one. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mQtyj0Iz2m— Harley Kat (@KraftsNKush) November 22, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian Bliss (@adrianbliss) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rotimi Lademo (@row_timi) View this post on Instagram A post shared by K R U T I K A 🔫 (@themermaidscales) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannii The Actor (@themannii) Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Viral videos comedy Read Comments