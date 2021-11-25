Around the Web Watch: Muslim mason builds shrines for Hindu dead in atmosphere of communal unrest in Bangladesh ‘Please stop creating communal riots. Hindus and Muslims should live in harmony in this country.’ Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago "My prophet says to find bread through honest work."This Muslim mason sculpts shrines for Bangladesh’s Hindu dead. Read more: https://t.co/GYuoruARZK pic.twitter.com/ydplhhXrqB— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 23, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bangladesh Hindus Muslims Read Comments