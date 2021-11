1000s of farmers are on the way to Delhi borders from all parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajashtan & UP, to celebrate 1st year anniversary of #FarmersProtest #FarmLawsRepealed pic.twitter.com/HMSO2U6rtZ — Tikri Updates (@TikriUpdates) November 25, 2021

#FarmersProtest | Massive Farmers Protest On November 26.



Thousands of farmers arriving at various protest sites in Delhi today to mark one year anniversary of their struggle against 3 anti Farms laws and Gurrante of MSP law.#1YearOfFarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/wlefvbQ9Yq — ਪ੍ਰਿੰਸ ਵਾਲਿਆ #FarmerLivesMatter (@prnswalia) November 26, 2021

Farmers also donated blood at the Singhu border protest site to commemorate the first anniversary of the agitation.

Earlier, actor Prakash Raj tweeted a video of himself narrating author Anita Nair’s poem admiring the resilience of the farmers.