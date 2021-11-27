Around the Web Punjab: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges protesting teachers on top of water tank to climb down The contractual teachers have put forward several demands including regularisation of services. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal urges a group of protesting contractual teachers, who climbed atop a water tanker, to climb down in Mohali, Punjab pic.twitter.com/IGc8Dcvlct— ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arvind Kejriwal Punjab teachers Read Comments