Watch: 10-year-old Chatpat recreates famous Cadbury Dairy Milk advertisement to raise funds for NGO Chatpat, a digital content creator, has urged people to donate to SOS Children's Villages India. Scroll Staff An hour ago View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatpat (@chatpatkagyaan) Also watchCadbury recreates iconic Dairy Milk advertisement from the 1990s with women cricketers