Viral Video Watch: NCP's Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut dance at Raut's daughter's wedding celebration Twinkletoes politicians. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Video | Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut dances with NCP MP Supriya Sule at his Daughters Sangeet ceremony. And both their spouses join the dance too. pic.twitter.com/nY3ASpk7qY— MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) November 28, 2021