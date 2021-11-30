Around the Web Watch: Cast of ‘West Side Story’ bids farewell to Stephen Sondheim with online performance The legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim died on November 26, 2021 at the age of 91. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago As the West End dim their lights tonight in honour of Stephen Sondheim, we wanted to share our tribute to his incredible work and lasting impact on musical theatre.A snippet from our phenomenal West Side Story cast's online performance of 'Somewhere' ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eYHwqQqZ4y— Birmingham Hippodrome (@brumhippodrome) November 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Tribute Read Comments