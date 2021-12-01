Around the Web Caught on camera: Passenger rescued from accident after getting off moving train Two women disembarked from a moving train at Purulia station in West Bengal. One nearly went under the train. She was rescued by the RPF’s Bablu Kumar. Scroll Staff An hour ago Yesterday, 2 lady passengers tried to deboard Santragachi- Anand Vihar Express in running condition at Purulia station. Losing balance, both of them tripped on the platform. Sri Bablu Kumar, on duty Sub Inspector of RPF, ran immediately and saved them from a fatal accident. pic.twitter.com/zkADzAECEk— South Eastern Railway (@serailwaykol) November 30, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. accident train