Around the Web ‘We are all unemployable today’: Actor Swara Bhasker tells Mamata Banerjee at meeting in Mumbai ‘We are facing a lot of resistance to tell stories.’ Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #Watch| Actress Swara Bhaskar tells #WestBengal CM #MamataBanerjee in the interactive session in Mumbai, “There is a state which is distributing the UAPA and sedition charges as a prasad from a God we don’t want to pray to.” pic.twitter.com/oG756fiUpw— Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) December 1, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mamata Banerjee Swara Bhasker Read Comments