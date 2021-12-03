Play

A leaked video of Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announcing to some 900 employees that they were being laid off has hit social media. The laid off employees worked in the USA and in India.

Better.com is a digital mortgage lending startup founded in 2014 by Garg, a serial entrepreneur. The start-up recently received $750 million in investments, and is set to go public. It will have $1 billion on its balance-sheet shortly, according to a report in Techcrunch.