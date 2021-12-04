Around the Web Watch: Divers dressed as Santa Claus feed sharks and other fish at an aquarium in Budapest, Hungary A small Christmas tree has also been installed at the bottom of the aquarium. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago An aquarium in Budapest, Hungary, set out to spread Christmas cheer for their four sharks, various fish 🐟 and customers by dressing their divers as Santas 🎅 pic.twitter.com/xYxbm2jMFW— Reuters (@Reuters) December 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Santa Christmas fish Read Comments