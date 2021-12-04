Around the Web Watch: Cracks appear on newly constructed UP road as BJP MLA smashes coconut to inaugurate it The Bijnor MLA, Suchi Chaudhury, in whose constituency the road was built, has demanded a probe. Scroll Staff An hour ago This 7 km road in west UP’s Bijnor took 1.16 crores to renovate but when @BJP4UP MLA Suchi Chaudhary tried a coconut cracking ritual to formally inaugurate it , its the road that cracked open, she says …. pic.twitter.com/fvtaEEsNWf— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 3, 2021 …. The MLA says she waited on the spot for three hours for a team of officers to arrive and take samples of the road to investigate. She has promised tough action against those responsible pic.twitter.com/zwDiioqIXu— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 3, 2021 This is the MLA’s version …. pic.twitter.com/fxwJo7VUIR— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 3, 2021 …. And this is what an engineer with the @UPGovt ‘s irrigation department that handled the renovation had to say … pic.twitter.com/Dctyer5uuC— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 3, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Uttar Pradesh roads Read Comments