Around the Web Watch: President Joe Biden removes mask and coughs as he speaks to reporters about Omicron America recorded its first case of the Omicron variant on Thursday. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago On this episode of Joe Biden the Science Guy:Biden walks outdoors with a mask on, taking it off to cough on reporters and tell them he's "concerned" about the Omnicron variantpic.twitter.com/l2pVG7xQJY— Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 28, 2021