Viral Video Watch: The magical view that passengers get when this train turns off its lights inside a tunnel Momiji Tunnel in Kyoto, Japan is 250 meters long and flanked by maple trees. Scroll Staff 34 minutes ago When Kyoto's Eizan Railway passes through their famed "momiji tunnel" they slow down and, at night, turn their lights off for this surreal view: pic.twitter.com/xqbPf7wtH8— Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) December 5, 2021