Man rescues three monkeys electrocuted by high voltage cables in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh Moed Khan resuscitated the unconscious monkeys by pumping their hearts and pouring water on them. Scroll Staff An hour ago Meet Moed Khan from UP's Shahjahanpur who saved the lives of three monkeys who were near dead as they were electrocuted after coming in contact with an electric pole and fell on ground. Heart whelming visuals. pic.twitter.com/0kxYnUoGQK— Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) December 7, 2021 All three survived... It was miraculous... pic.twitter.com/lnlLUD1SMy— Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) December 7, 2021