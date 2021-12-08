Around the Web ‘We condemn media houses trying to cover up this inhuman act:’ Advisor to Nagaland government Nagaland Elections and Technical Education Advisor Medo Yhokha was speaking at a candlelight vigil service in Kohima on Monday. Scroll Staff 18 minutes ago 'We condemn and outrightly reject the media houses in the mainland India who are just trying to cover up, validate and legalise this inhuman act(AFSPA). We challenge them to come down and see the ground reality and report' -Medo YhokhaHon'ble advisorGovernment of Nagaland pic.twitter.com/a0ExKdhfxa— Along (@Along_Ph0m) December 6, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nagaland army