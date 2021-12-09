Play

A leaked video released by United Kingdom-based ITV News has suggested that a non-physically-distanced Christmas party was held at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s residence in December 2020. The video is of a mock press conference, reportedly held on December 22, where the staff was helping government advisor Allegra Stratton prepare for proposed media briefings that were later abandoned, ITV News reported.

London was under Tier 3 restrictions in December 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and social events including parties were banned, the report added.

In the video, Stratton is heard saying that the “fictional party” was a business meeting and it was not “socially distanced”. One of the staffers posing mock questions suggested that the gathering could be called a “cheese and wine”.

Stratton resigned from the post of government advisor following backlash after the video was leaked.