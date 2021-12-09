Viral Video Watch: Tossed about by powerful winds, plane makes nerve-wracking but safe landing in Manchester, UK Storm Barra led to several heart-in-mouth moments for the passengers of the plane. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago WILD LANDING: An airplane made a hair-raising landing at Manchester Airport due to the strong winds from Storm Barra on December 7. No injuries were reported, but it sure made for a nerve-wracking moment. pic.twitter.com/nZiUA2jhYq— NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 8, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. storm planes